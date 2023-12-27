Ladysmith residents urged to avoid taking risks during heavy rains, flooding
DURBAN - Search and rescue teams working in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, urged residents to avoid taking risks during the heavy rains, especially in areas prone to disasters.
This came after floods in the area claimed six lives on Christmas Eve, with ten other people reported missing.
Tuesday’s operations were hampered due to rains, and search and rescue teams will continue combing dams and rivers on Wednesday.
READ: Man and child drown in Mandeni, search for 10 missing in Ladysmith continues
On Tuesday, search and rescue teams, including the police’s K9 and the IPSS Medical Rescue, braved the rain searching for more missing bodies, but they came up empty-handed.
[WATCH] Search and rescue teams are now searching for the 10 people reported missing as a result of the #Ladysmith floods here in KwaZulu-Natal. Six other people were found and confirmed dead yesterday. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dehzjJYF7t' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 26, 2023
Speaking to Eyewitness News, one of the IPSS Medical Rescue divers, Tereza van den Berg, urged communities to be on alert, as the heavy rains continue.
"If you can, do not travel in this weather. If you do see water coming over a bridge, even though it looks maybe 20 or 30 centimetres, don’t take a chance. Try and stay where you are or take an alternative route."
The teams are hoping that debris would have washed away in parts of the dam, which should make it somewhat easier to get to parts they were unable to reach on Tuesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ladysmith residents urged to avoid taking risks during heavy rains, flooding
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Local
V&A Waterfront appeals Cape Town's withdrawal of permit for NYE fireworks
The City of Cape Town is set to answer the appeal in the next two days, says David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Christmas Eve fires still blazing in Hillview, Hout Bay and other areas of CPT
Firefighters are still working tirelessly to put out fires in various areas around Cape Town.Read More
Warning issued for damaging winds in WC from Wednesday
The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.Read More
Year in review: The 2023 Senzo Meyiwa murder trial restarts with new judge
Five men have spent most of the year in the dock in the Pretoria High Court as the trial into the football star’s murder has unfolded.Read More
Nandipha Magudumana fails to secure release with multiple court bids
Magudumana, a once celebrated aesthetician and entrepreneur, shocked the nation when it came to light that she was at the centre of one of the greatest prison escapes South Africa has witnessed.Read More
In wake of business rescue, Rea Vaya board dissolved
Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, has taken the reins at the bus line after its operator, PioTrans, was placed in business rescue last week.Read More
SA public hospitals, clinics delivered over 1,700 Christmas babies - Health Dept
Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape saw the highest number of newborn babies on the massive holiday, while Northern Cape recorded the least.Read More
City of Cape Town sees spike in drunk driving incidents over festive period
The city said its call centres have been inundated with complaints of excessive drinking and reckless driving on the roads.Read More
Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB
If it's possible in Rwanda to have no potholes or loadshedding, what's stopping Johannesburg?Read More
Bored during the holidays? Here's some touristy ideas if you're in Gauteng
If you didn't take a holiday trip outside of Gauteng, it could have been because of employment or a low budget. According to travel journalist and guidebook author Iga Motylska, there are still destinations in and around Gauteng that you may visit with your family. For the joyous holidays, Iga, our travel enthusiast, has compiled a list of reasonably priced and family-friendly locations.Read More