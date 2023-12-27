



JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health said the country’s public hospitals and clinics safely delivered more than 1,700 Christmas babies in 2023.

This is up from about 1,400 babies born on Christmas Day in 2022.

The latest tally came amid concerns about a rise in teen pregnancies over the years, with a 15-year-old girl among the new parents.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape saw the highest number of newborn babies on the massive holiday, while Northern Cape recorded the least.

There was almost an even split of girls and boys born on 25 December.

Department of Health spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the department was scaling up its support for some new moms battling to keep up with the demands.

"The Department of Health congratulates the healthcare workers, especially the midwives, for the successful and safe delivery of these bundles of joy, and wishes all parents, including more than 145 teen mothers, all the best throughout the parenting journey.

"The department is scaling up human milk banking for survival and healthy growth for babies born to mothers who are unable to breastfeed to ensure no baby is deprived of nutritious breastmilk."

This article first appeared on EWN : SA public hospitals, clinics delivered over 1,700 Christmas babies - Health Dept