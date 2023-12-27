Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied
CAPE TOWN - It’s been a year since Parliament decided against initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the storage of thousands of dollars at his Limpopo farm.
This year, Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place and the role he had in it.
More than three years later, three arrests were only recently made in connection with the theft of that money.
But the matter is unlikely to be over for Ramaphosa in 2024, as he vies for another term as president.
Next year is likely to feature a Phala Phala showdown in the courts.
The Public Protector’s office says it’s comfortable with the findings it made in June on the Phala Phala investigation.
Its investigation was limited to whether President Cyril Ramaphosa breached the executive members’ code by conflicting his official duties with his private business interests.
Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka recently told the Cape Town Press Club she stood by the outcome that Ramaphosa was in the clear.
"Having produced and signed off on Phala Phala, I actually sleep at night because I know it’s been vigorous teamwork."
This year, the reserve bank also cleared Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing - this time in relation to exchange control regulations.
But neither of these investigations have been enough to appease opposition parties.
The Public Protector’s report is currently before the courts on legal review.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is also currently challenging the reserve bank report, the confidentiality of which has now been lifted as the matter gets closer to being ventilated in court, most likely also, in the new year.
This article first appeared on EWN
More from Politics
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash
Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of women's rights.Read More
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute
In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both parties.Read More
KZN ANC's leadership 'must answer' for any members who leave party - SANCO
The civic organisation said though it wants the governing party to remain in power after the 2024 elections, it said it was concerned about some members leaving it.Read More
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again'
Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees.Read More
ANC caught between a rock and a hard place in responding to Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma deserting the ANC ahead of the national elections has caused a stir in political spaces.Read More
Jacob Zuma ditching ANC will stand out for voters, particularly in KZN - analyst
South Africans vote in national elections next year and a host of new political parties are throwing their hats into the ring.Read More
'This is a fake uMkhonto weSizwe': KZN ANC rejects Zuma-endorsed MK party
The former president announced over the weekend that he was planning to denounce the ANC and campaign and vote for his new political formation, the MK party, in 2024’s polls.Read More
Govt being cautious on SA's diplomatic ties with Israel - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC)'s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday, where the party met with pro-Palestine groups amid the on-going war in the Middle East.Read More
Parliament to adjust internal processes to allow for changes in electoral system
Parliament says it’s getting ready to welcome the seventh Parliament in what will be South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.Read More