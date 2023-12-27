Warning issued for damaging winds in WC from Wednesday





CAPE TOWN - The South African Weather Service issued another warning of damaging winds from Wednesday afternoon and into the weekend.

The level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.

"The wind warning goes hand in hand with a high risk of veldfires," said the city’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell.

"We’ve seen in recent days the challenges brought about by weather conditions, particularly in respect of fires, so the city appeals to the public to please be alert."

