Christmas Eve fires still blazing in Hillview, Hout Bay and other areas of CPT





Zain Johnson speaks to Charlotte Powell (Spokesperson at the City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management) about various fires burning around Cape Town right now.

Various fires around Cape Town that started on Christmas Eve are still raging, with only a few settling down on Wednesday (27 December) morning.

The fires at Hillview informal settlement close to Muizenberg and around Hangberg trail in Hout Bay are devastating with many other smaller ones burning in various informal settlements across the city.

Cape Town usually struggles with fires at this time of the year when it's particularly windy.

While no lives have been lost so far, more than 300 people have been displaced.

These fires are aided by strong winds which makes it difficult to bring them under control but there have been no property damage or lives lost while firefighters put them out. Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - Cape Town Disaster Risk Management

The Human Settlements Department pledges to help rebuild homes while Gift of the Givers and other non-profit organisations are providing humanitarian aid.

Powell says it's understandable that residents close to the fires want to help but the best way to help, he says, is to allow the firefighters to do their job and stay away from affected areas.

We recommend that residents close by help by staying away from the firing line and allowing the firefighters to do their jobs. Charlotte Powell, Spokesperson - Cape Town Disaster Risk Management

Powell says donations are welcome - you can drop off blankets, food parcels, water, energy bars, canned foods and other non-perishable items at the closest fire station in the areas where the fires are.

Capetonians are also advised to call 021 480 7700 should they spot a fire.

