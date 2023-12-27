Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Nandipha Magudumana fails to secure release with multiple court bids

27 December 2023 10:54 AM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Nandipha Magudumana

Magudumana, a once celebrated aesthetician and entrepreneur, shocked the nation when it came to light that she was at the centre of one of the greatest prison escapes South Africa has witnessed.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced celebrity doctor, Nandipha Magudumana, is spending the festive season behind bars after unsuccessfully challenging her arrest.

Her lover, convicted killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 by faking his death and Magudumana was instrumental in helping him accomplish his mission.

"So, our chat this week has been how do you reapply SPF when you are wearing make up."

At this time last year, Dr Nandipha Magudumana was giving skin care tips to her Instagram followers and high-end customers for the festive season.

A year later, a prison cell at the Kroonstad correctional facility has become her new home.

The 34-year-old medical aesthetics doctor has now been in custody for at least eight months, despite numerous attempts by her legal team to have her released, first through a bid to challenge the lawfullness of her arrest by even acquiring the services of top international lawyer, Anton Katz.

"When there is a deportation, which has the effect of a disguised extradition, that is unlawful in international law and certainly the South African Constitution."

READ MORE:

Magudumana's appeal for bail application dismissed

Magudumana lays common assault charge against DCS

Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court

Thabo Bester 'forced me to flee SA', says Magudumana

Nandipha Magudumana claims she was abused by powerful men in SA

Then through a bail application, which was denied by Magistrate Estelle de Lange.

"The evidence indicates that she does not need a passport to travel across borders. It's a good indication that she has the means and knowledge of how to leave the country."

Often dubbed the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, Magudumana exchanged affectionate looks with Bester during their first court appearance together since the arrest.

Despite the displays of fondness with Bester, Magudumana claimed during her bail application that he took her out of the country against her will, a story the court did not buy.

Most recently, Magudumana has laid assault charges against the Department of Correctional Services for allegedly dragging her out of her prison cell while she was unwell and forcing her to appear in court.

Bester, Magudumana, her father and six others are due in the Bloemfontein High Court in February for pre-trial proceedings.


This article first appeared on EWN : Nandipha Magudumana fails to secure release with multiple court bids




