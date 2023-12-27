V&A Waterfront appeals Cape Town's withdrawal of permit for NYE fireworks





John Maytham speaks to David Green (CEO of the V & A Waterfront) about the latest update around the contentious New Year's Eve fireworks display.

The New Year's Eve festivities at the V & A Waterfront in Cape Town will be firework-free.

The City withdrew the Waterfront's noise permit to host the event citing "a number of objections" as a driving force behind the no-firework decision.

The Waterfront is appealing the withdrawal of the permit, the outcome of which is expected in the next two to three days.

Animal experts and activist groups such as the SPCA are complaining loudly, citing evidence that five minutes of extremely loud noises, such as those produced by fireworks, are harmful to animals.

Green asks for "tolerance" from the public.

We're a major City and it's about bringing in a New Year. We take mitigating measures - the fireworks are fired off a kilometre away from the nearest residents and last for a limited period. It's not about the revenue; there's a noon gun every day that surprises pigeons, so I think - in the age we live in, we need a little bit of tolerance. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

While some people may not want fireworks, most major cities around the world enjoy them as a way to usher in a New Year.

It's not about revenue, it's about giving people the best and a world-class experience. Cities are competing with themselves. Sydney's fireworks are probably about 15 minutes and Edinburgh's fireworks are at least 12 minutes long. Fireworks does still appeal to many people while it may not to others but we will continue to review and see what is best practice. David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront

As it stands, the Waterfront has appealed the decision. Should it pass, there will be New Year's Eve fireworks (with impact-mitigating measures in place).

