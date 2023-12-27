Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday
What do you do when you turn 80 years old if you're legendary Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards?
You celebrate in South Africa - an equally legendary place.
Richards turned the big eight-oh on 18 December and posted this colourful photo of himself on Christmas Day living his best life "somewhere in South Africa".
In the post, Richards thanked fans for their birthday and festive wishes.
The rock icon swapped his guitar for a few days of leisure under the African sun.
Richards told fans in October that he plans to celebrate his 80th birthday on a luxury adventure in South Africa with his family. A source close to the musician revealed that "Keith isn’t afraid of wild beasts and loves seeing them roaming in the wild. It’s been a dream to do a big holiday with all his family at a luxury resort in South Africa".
We're glad Richards is living out his African birthday dreams!
This article first appeared on KFM : Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Keith_Richards_2018.jpg
More from Entertainment
On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts
'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time.Read More
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town
A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.Read More
Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal
It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show.Read More
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family
Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here!Read More
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago
The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.Read More
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help!
Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend.Read More
Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA
This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi.Read More
[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman
Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit.Read More
8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen
Sivanandan ‘accidentally’ got into chess three years ago and has since been described as a ‘phenomenon' by industry pros.Read More