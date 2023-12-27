Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
V&A Waterfront appeals Cape Town's withdrawal of permit for NYE fireworks The City of Cape Town is set to answer the appeal in the next two days, says David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront. 27 December 2023 12:26 PM
Christmas Eve fires still blazing in Hillview, Hout Bay and other areas of CPT Firefighters are still working tirelessly to put out fires in various areas around Cape Town. 27 December 2023 11:41 AM
Warning issued for damaging winds in WC from Wednesday The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas. 27 December 2023 11:12 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
View all Politics
In wake of business rescue, Rea Vaya board dissolved Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, has taken the reins at the bus line after its operator, PioTrans, was placed in busine... 27 December 2023 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
Toxic positivity: Why it can cause huge damage in the workplace What exactly is toxic positivity and why should leaders be guarding against this workplace culture? 21 December 2023 8:12 PM
View all Business
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 27 December 2023 2:28 PM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 27 December 2023 9:11 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 26 December 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won. 27 December 2023 7:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts. 22 December 2023 11:36 AM
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history. 21 December 2023 2:26 PM
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm) Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today? 21 December 2023 9:24 AM
View all Sport
On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts 'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time. 27 December 2023 2:18 PM
Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist recently turned 80 and celebrated "somewhere in South Africa". 27 December 2023 1:32 PM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 27 December 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday

27 December 2023 1:32 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Rolling Stones
Keith Richards

The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist recently turned 80 and celebrated "somewhere in South Africa".

What do you do when you turn 80 years old if you're legendary Rolling Stones guitarist, Keith Richards?

You celebrate in South Africa - an equally legendary place.

Richards turned the big eight-oh on 18 December and posted this colourful photo of himself on Christmas Day living his best life "somewhere in South Africa".

In the post, Richards thanked fans for their birthday and festive wishes.

The rock icon swapped his guitar for a few days of leisure under the African sun.

Richards told fans in October that he plans to celebrate his 80th birthday on a luxury adventure in South Africa with his family. A source close to the musician revealed that "Keith isn’t afraid of wild beasts and loves seeing them roaming in the wild. It’s been a dream to do a big holiday with all his family at a luxury resort in South Africa".

We're glad Richards is living out his African birthday dreams!


This article first appeared on KFM : Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday




27 December 2023 1:32 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Rolling Stones
Keith Richards

More from Entertainment

Image source: Screengrab from Bohemian Rhapsody music video

On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts

27 December 2023 2:18 PM

'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront, South Africa

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

27 December 2023 9:11 AM

A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malebo Mafokoane, who won R118 000 on Deal Or No Deal SA Photo: Supplied

Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal

26 December 2023 1:36 PM

It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family

23 December 2023 6:39 AM

Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Vetkoekpaleis Instagram, SABC 2, screengrab

SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago

22 December 2023 10:15 AM

The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto

Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help!

21 December 2023 2:24 PM

Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Steal & Plunder website

Steal & Plunder: Unashamedly proudly Mzansi game about illicit wealth in SA

21 December 2023 12:22 PM

This new multiplayer card-based strategy game that pokes fun at the illicit ways of gaining wealth in a corrupt Mzansi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from YouTube video posted by: Dublin City Today

[WATCH] It's beginning to sound ALOT like Xmas with Dublin's singing doorman

21 December 2023 11:28 AM

Sean Boland, the overnight viral sensation bringing the festive cheer to the streets of Dublin explains why he's such a hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: European Chess Union, screengrab, Instagram

8 year-old, Bodhana Sivanandan checkmates chess masters, rises as global queen

21 December 2023 11:00 AM

Sivanandan ‘accidentally’ got into chess three years ago and has since been described as a ‘phenomenon' by industry pros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss France 2024, Eve Gilles. Photo: Instagram/missfranceoff

Miss France 2024 winner hits back at haters: ‘No one should dictate who you are’

21 December 2023 10:47 AM

The pageant winner was unusually critiqued for her short hair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

V&A Waterfront appeals Cape Town's withdrawal of permit for NYE fireworks

Local

Warning issued for damaging winds in WC from Wednesday

Local

Nandipha Magudumana fails to secure release with multiple court bids

Local

EWN Highlights

RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays

27 December 2023 4:49 PM

KZN municipalities urged to use private sector to help upgrade infrastructure

27 December 2023 4:44 PM

Rahul hits century and takes catch for India against Proteas

27 December 2023 4:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA