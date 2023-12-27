RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays
CAPE TOWN - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads this week.
Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as travellers make their way back home from their holiday destinations.
The RTMC said traffic officers would not hesitate to arrest those who break traffic laws, and impound unroadworthy vehicles.
READ: Gauteng officials on high alert for expected traffic increase in towns, cities
In a statement released on Wednesday, it said over 3,000 vehicles were impounded countrywide since the start of the festive season.
More than 4,000 motorists were arrested for various road offences since the first of December.
With wet weather conditions expected in some parts of the country, the RTMC also encouraged motorists to reduce speed, keep a safe following distance, keep their headlights, and to avoid crossing flooded bridges.
This article first appeared on EWN : RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays
