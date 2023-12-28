2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro





Wendy Knowler shares two top tips on how to prepare your 18-year-old to sign contracts.

Listen below.

Is your 18-year-old equipped with the knowledge to take out a contract?

The age of maturity used to be 21, but the government dropped that to 18 in 2007, which means many “children” become fully-fledged adults while still wearing school uniforms.

That legal power has downsides, with many young people having a bad credit record by the time they're 21.

How to help them read contracts:

1) Check the most important bits - contract term, monthly payments and early cancellation penalty.

2) Teach them how to stand their ground with a pushy salesperson.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

Want Knowler to tackle something for you?

Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za. Add the station name to the subject line with one or two descriptor words about your story.