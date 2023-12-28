2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro
Wendy Knowler shares two top tips on how to prepare your 18-year-old to sign contracts.
Listen below.
Is your 18-year-old equipped with the knowledge to take out a contract?
The age of maturity used to be 21, but the government dropped that to 18 in 2007, which means many “children” become fully-fledged adults while still wearing school uniforms.
That legal power has downsides, with many young people having a bad credit record by the time they're 21.
How to help them read contracts:
1) Check the most important bits - contract term, monthly payments and early cancellation penalty.
2) Teach them how to stand their ground with a pushy salesperson.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Want Knowler to tackle something for you?
Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za. Add the station name to the subject line with one or two descriptor words about your story.
