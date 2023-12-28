Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash
DURBAN - Legendary South African musician, playwright and choreographer, Mbongeni Ngema has passed away.
His family confirmed that Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday night near Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape as he was travelling back from a funeral he attended.
Mbongeni Ngema was born in Verulam in 1955, a town just over 20 kilometres north of Durban.
Ngema first plied his trade as a manual labourer and guitarist before he started acting in theatres in the 1970s.
Little did he know that his passion for performing would catapult him onto the global stage.
In 1981, he co-wrote popular satirical play Woza Albert, which was followed by the musical Asinamali two years later.
Both shows were well received by audiences in America, paving the way for the massive successs of Sarafina in 1987, which told the story of the 1976 Soweto uprising.
In that same year, Ngema was nominated for a Tony award as best director for Asinamali, followed by three more nods as best director, best score and best choreographer for Sarafina as well as a Grammy nomination.
His other bodies of work include the movie adaptation for Sarafina and the choir direction of the animation feature, The Lion King.
In 1998, Ngema was inducted in the New York Hall of Fame as one of the revered writers of the 21st century.
He has also composed several music albums including Township Fever, Laduma, Woza My Fohloza, Jive Madlokovu, where you will find the famous Stimela Sase Zola.
In 2014, Ngema received a lifetime achievement award from the Naledi Theatre Awards.
His family says he will be remembered as an artist of note for his work that reflected the spirit of resistance during the liberation struggle.
This article first appeared on EWN : Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash
More from Lifestyle
Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54
The self-taught cook from Melbourne was a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer.Read More
African history of dagga (cannabis) offers fascinating, heartbreaking insights
An expert explains the history behind cannabis in Africa.Read More
5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current)
Craig Lambinon (NSRI Spokesperson) explains how you can keep yourself safe when enjoying the ocean waves.Read More
YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.Read More
2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares tips to help financially savvy teens.Read More
Airbags can kill, if you don't sit right - Wendy Knowler (consumer journo)
Wendy Knowler on the dangers of airbags, when used incorrectly. Here's what you should know.Read More
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.Read More
Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death
Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.Read More
Cape Town is the most beautiful city in the world, says Artificial Intelligence
Born from boredom, an idea: Ask ChatGPT a simple question, 'Rank the world’s cities by beauty' and publish whatever it spits out.Read More
More from Local
Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered
The bodies of a father and his son were recovered on Thursday.Read More
EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after Mbongeni Ngema's death
Ngema died in a crash on the R61 near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.Read More
Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death
Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.Read More
Pet owners won't be happy, but Cape Town is getting its NYE fireworks after all
The V&A Waterfront says the firework display "will go ahead until a court says otherwise".Read More
Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child
Just before midnight on Christmas Eve, Rozel Malaton’s two children were asleep in bed while she wrapped their presents. But little did she know that what would happen in the next few hours would change the course of her life forever.Read More
RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays
Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as travellers make their way back home from their holiday destinations.Read More
V&A Waterfront appeals Cape Town's withdrawal of permit for NYE fireworks
The City of Cape Town is set to answer the appeal in the next two days, says David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Christmas Eve fires still blazing in Hillview, Hout Bay and other areas of CPT
Firefighters are still working tirelessly to put out fires in various areas around Cape Town.Read More
Warning issued for damaging winds in WC from Wednesday
The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.Read More