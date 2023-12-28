Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child
JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal mother's life has been turned upside down after losing her daughter in the Ladysmith flash floods, while her son and husband are still missing.
Rozel Malaton spoke to Eyewitness News following the torrential rains which swept through her home.
ALSO READ:
-
9 members of same family among dead, missing following flash floods in Ladysmith
-
The body of her nine-year-old daughter was found on Monday, however, her three-year-old son and their father's bodies have not yet been located.
Just before the clock struck midnight on Christmas Eve, Malaton’s two children were asleep in bed while she wrapped their presents.
But little did she know that what would happen in the next few hours would change the course of the 27-year-old mother’s life forever.
Her pre-fabricated home was swept away by the unrelenting force of Mother Nature as waves of murky water pushed them into the Bullspruit River.
Malaton explained how her kids were washed away.
"We were flushed down the river, about three kilometers, and I lost hold of them. By 03:30 Christmas morning, I managed to cling to a tree and come out of the water, but unfortunately, my daughter, she was found deceased."
She said the tragic loss had left her defeated.
"I just hope and pray that God will show me the way - I seriously don’t know the way forward."
Several pre-fabricated homes located on the property were washed away during the floods.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child
More from Local
Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered
The bodies of a father and his son were recovered on Thursday.Read More
EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after Mbongeni Ngema's death
Ngema died in a crash on the R61 near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.Read More
Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death
Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.Read More
Pet owners won't be happy, but Cape Town is getting its NYE fireworks after all
The V&A Waterfront says the firework display "will go ahead until a court says otherwise".Read More
Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash
His family confirmed that Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday night near Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape as he was travelling back from a funeral he attended.Read More
RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays
Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as travellers make their way back home from their holiday destinations.Read More
V&A Waterfront appeals Cape Town's withdrawal of permit for NYE fireworks
The City of Cape Town is set to answer the appeal in the next two days, says David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Christmas Eve fires still blazing in Hillview, Hout Bay and other areas of CPT
Firefighters are still working tirelessly to put out fires in various areas around Cape Town.Read More
Warning issued for damaging winds in WC from Wednesday
The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.Read More