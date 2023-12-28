Pet owners won't be happy, but Cape Town is getting its NYE fireworks after all
The V&A Waterfront announced on Thursday (28 December 2023) that the annual New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead.
The V&A Waterfront recently appealed the City of Cape Town's decision to remove their noise permit citing "a number of objections" from some members of the public and animal rights activist groups including the SPCA who lodged an interdict against the V&A Waterfront.
The mall released this statement noting that they will exercise caution when it comes to the duration of the fireworks display which is set to last five minutes.
In an interview with John Maytham on Wednesday (27 December), David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, asked for "tolerance" from the public as they aim to give people a world-class experience.
It's not about revenue, it's about giving people the best and a world-class experience. Cities are competing with themselves. Sydney's fireworks are probably about 15 minutes and Edinburgh's fireworks are at least 12 minutes long. Fireworks does still appeal to many people while it may not to others but we will continue to review and see what is best practice.David Green, CEO - V&A Waterfront
This article first appeared on KFM : Pet owners won't be happy, but Cape Town is getting its NYE fireworks after all
