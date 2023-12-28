



Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) explains the rules around using fireworks.

Fireworks typically welcome the new year with sparks, colour and a bang, but there are rules for using them, says Fihla:

1) No person should deal with fireworks unless you have a permit.

2) No person under 16 should use fireworks without adult supervision.

3) Fireworks should not be used inside buildings, around agricultural holdings or near public spaces such as schools, old aged homes, hospitals or where animals live. Fireworks should also not be set off within 500 meters of explosive factories, petrol stations or petrol depots and storage facilities.

4) They should be set off following manufacturers' guidelines.

5) If you're selling fireworks, carry your permit and license with you. The permit should be signed off by the necessary department of the City of Johannesburg.

We plead that people use fireworks in a sensible manner and not throw them at pets or people. Xolani Fihla, Spokesperson - Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department

Should you suspect anyone using fireworks irresponsibly or selling them illegally, call 011 375 5911.

This article first appeared on 702 : Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve