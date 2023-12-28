SPCA and V&A Waterfront to face off in High Court on Friday over NYE fireworks





Clarence Ford speaks to Jaco Pieterse (Chief Inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA) about the V&A Waterfront's announcement that the New Year's Eve fireworks are set to continue "unless a court says otherwise".

Listen below.

The SPCA lodged an urgent High Court application on 22 December against the New Year's Eve fireworks set to take place at the V&A Waterfront.

The Waterfront opposed the application and the City of Cape Town retracted and reinstated the noise pollution permit for the event.

The two opposing parties will argue the matter at the Cape Town High Court on Friday, with the SPCA hoping to secure an interdict to stop the fireworks display.

The V&A Waterfront is set to continue "unless a court ruling says otherwise".

Pieterse accuses the City of Cape Town of being "duplicitous".

Funny enough, the City is a sponsor of this V&A event and made a contribution to the event of half a million Rand on condition that the fireworks display does not exceed five minutes. So, it is evident that the City has no issue with fireworks taking place and all the talk that they're against it and want to stop it is not truthful. Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.