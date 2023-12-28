5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current)
Zain Johnson speaks to Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) about staying safe at sea.
Listen to the tips below.
Oceanside visits count among Cape Town's many tourist attractions but they can be dangerous if you cannot navigate the City's tides, particularly when the wind is strong.
On Sunday, a Johannesburg man drowned just off Queens Beach in Bantry Bay. The man and three others were on a boat that capsized due to galeforce winds and large waves.
Lambinon says you can stay safe when out at sea by following these tips:
1) Download the 'NSRI SafeTrx' app on your phone. It helps track your sea route and safety with an emergency alert button that helps the NSRI team find you should anything happen.
2) If you swim at the beach, swim where the lifeguards are and obey their instructions.
3) If you're taking part in extreme sports like kayaking or kite surfing, ensure that emergency services are nearby.
4) Be aware of high and low tides. During this time of the year, due to the excessive gravitational pull of the full moon, there are higher-than-normal high tides and lower-than-normal low tides.
5) If you are caught in a rip current:
-
Don't swim against the current. Stay afloat using your arms and legs in a circular movement.
-
Remain calm and use the air in your lungs to aid natural floatation.
-
Keep your head above water.
-
Go with the rip current until you can swim back to shore.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/help.html?oriSearch=despair&sti=mae1m6mle8ebwia6km|&mediapopup=39432252
