YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things





Wendy Knowler explains how to improve your credit score in Janu-worry.

Listen below.

A credit score that took years to build can be destroyed by a few small mistakes:

1) Making late payments.

2) Maxing out your credit card.

3) Not paying your debts on time.

A good way of boosting your credit score is to never spend more than 20% of your credit limit.

