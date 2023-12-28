Streaming issues? Report here
YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things

28 December 2023 1:26 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Credit score
Pippa Hudson
Wendy Knowler
#JanuWorry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.

Wendy Knowler explains how to improve your credit score in Janu-worry.

Listen below.

A credit score that took years to build can be destroyed by a few small mistakes:

1) Making late payments.

2) Maxing out your credit card.

3) Not paying your debts on time.

A good way of boosting your credit score is to never spend more than 20% of your credit limit.

Want Knowler to tackle something for you?

Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za. Add the station name to the subject line with one or two descriptor words about your story.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




