EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after Mbongeni Ngema's death
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Transport Department has opened a case of culpable homicide with the Bizana Police Station following the death of a music legend, Mbongeni Ngema.
Ngema died in a crash on the R61 near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
Transport authorities say Ngema was coming back from a funeral when the sedan he was travelling in with three other people collided with a truck.
Ngema succumbed to his injuries at Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, while three others escaped unharmed.
The provincial transport spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqose: "The Eastern Cape Department of Transport through its MEC, Xolile Nqatha, is extending its sincere condolences to the Ngema family while wishing the two people in hospital, a speedy and full recovery."
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will be leading a road safety operation on the notorious stretch of road later on Thursday.
