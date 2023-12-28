Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered
JOHANNESBURG - Two more bodies have been recovered in Ladysmith, bringing the death toll in the devastating floods to eight.
The bodies of a father and his son were recovered on Thursday.
The family of the victims have identified them as Kenneth and Kale Malaton.
Malaton, his two children and the mother of their children were swept away when their prefabricated home was washed down a river during the flash flood on Christmas Eve.
The mother survived by clinging onto a tree.
It’s a triple blow for the Malaton family after the bodies of Kenneth and his three-year-old son, Kale, were recovered in Ladysmith on Thursday.
On Monday, the body of Malaton’s nine-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, was recovered.
Kenneth’s brother-in-law, Zane Brooks, spoke to Eyewitness News from the scene.
"It’s just a scene of distraught and disbelief because the body of the little boy has just been found. Kenneth’s body was also found about an hour ago, his body has been placed into a body bag and we’re just waiting for the mortuary van to get here."
The death toll stands at eight while nine remain missing following the devastating floods.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ladysmith flooding death toll rises to 8 as 2 more bodies recovered
More from Local
EC Transport Dept opens culpable homicide case after Mbongeni Ngema's death
Ngema died in a crash on the R61 near Bizana in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.Read More
Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death
Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.Read More
Pet owners won't be happy, but Cape Town is getting its NYE fireworks after all
The V&A Waterfront says the firework display "will go ahead until a court says otherwise".Read More
Ladysmith floods: Mom clings to hope of finding son, husband after losing child
Just before midnight on Christmas Eve, Rozel Malaton’s two children were asleep in bed while she wrapped their presents. But little did she know that what would happen in the next few hours would change the course of her life forever.Read More
Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash
His family confirmed that Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday night near Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape as he was travelling back from a funeral he attended.Read More
RTMC urges caution on the roads as thousands make their way home after holidays
Traffic volumes are expected to increase over the coming days as travellers make their way back home from their holiday destinations.Read More
V&A Waterfront appeals Cape Town's withdrawal of permit for NYE fireworks
The City of Cape Town is set to answer the appeal in the next two days, says David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront.Read More
Christmas Eve fires still blazing in Hillview, Hout Bay and other areas of CPT
Firefighters are still working tirelessly to put out fires in various areas around Cape Town.Read More
Warning issued for damaging winds in WC from Wednesday
The Level 2 warning for south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour is in place from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.Read More