Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54
Australian chef Bill Granger passed away in a London hospital on Christmas Day (25 December 2023) at 54 years old, succumbing to a battle with cancer after being diagnosed several months ago.
The celebrity chef "will be deeply missed by all" said his family in a statement on Instagram.
It's reported that he died with his wife, Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny by his side.
He will be remembered as the 'godfather of avocado toast' and the ‘King of Breakfast’ by most.
This article first appeared on KFM : Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54
More from Entertainment
Metro police explains RULES FOR SHOOTING FIREWORKS on New Year's Eve
Xolani Fihla of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department explains the rules for using fireworks.Read More
SPCA and V&A Waterfront to face off in High Court on Friday over NYE fireworks
The High Court in Cape Town will settle the matter on Friday.Read More
On this day in 1975, Queen's album 'A Night at the Opera' tops music charts
'A Night at the Opera' is considered by many to be one of the greatest rock albums of all time.Read More
Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards rolls into South Africa for 80th birthday
The legendary Rolling Stones guitarist recently turned 80 and celebrated "somewhere in South Africa".Read More
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town
A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.Read More
Mother unboxes R100 000 Christmas gift on Deal or No Deal
It's the most unforgettable Christmas for a mother of two, who won over R100 000 on the Deal or No Deal game show.Read More
2 'Christmas boxes' bring joy to Deal or No Deal South Africa family
Deal or No Deal South Africa has all the festive season gees right here!Read More
SABC2 replaces 7de Laan with old episodes of Vetkoekpaleis from 27 years ago
The first episode of Vetkoekpaleis will replay on 27 December 2023 at 6pm.Read More
Can't fall asleep? Brain tapping can help!
Liezel van der Westhuizen explores brain tapping, AKA the #efttapping wellness trend.Read More
More from Lifestyle
African history of dagga (cannabis) offers fascinating, heartbreaking insights
An expert explains the history behind cannabis in Africa.Read More
5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current)
Craig Lambinon (NSRI Spokesperson) explains how you can keep yourself safe when enjoying the ocean waves.Read More
YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.Read More
2 tips to help teens take out contracts like a pro
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares tips to help financially savvy teens.Read More
Airbags can kill, if you don't sit right - Wendy Knowler (consumer journo)
Wendy Knowler on the dangers of airbags, when used incorrectly. Here's what you should know.Read More
Wendy Knowler praises MSC Cruises for EXCELLENT service amid chaos at OR Tambo
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares a story of a company providing excellent service and a shining example.Read More
Mbongeni Ngema praised as a 'luminary' & 'patriot' following his death
Ngema was killed when the car he was travelling in and a truck collided in Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape, on Wednesday, while returning from a funeral.Read More
Cape Town is the most beautiful city in the world, says Artificial Intelligence
Born from boredom, an idea: Ask ChatGPT a simple question, 'Rank the world’s cities by beauty' and publish whatever it spits out.Read More
Legendary playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in EC car crash
His family confirmed that Ngema died in a car crash on Wednesday night near Lusikisiki, in the Eastern Cape as he was travelling back from a funeral he attended.Read More