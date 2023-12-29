Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you





Wendy Knowler explains how balloon payments, though marketed as helping you afford monthly car instalments, actually set you back.

Knowler received the following email from a listener:

My wife purchased a vehicle on finance a year ago and can no longer afford it. If we sell the car, we still won't afford the balloon payment or the shortfall. What are her options? Listener

"Buying a car with a balloon deal - especially if it's a very large final payment at the end of your five or six-year car finance plan - is a very bad idea," warns Knowler.

"If the only way you can afford the monthly instalment is with large balloon payments, you can’t afford the car."

So, you might want to reconsider balloon payments if it's your only car-finance option.

Want Knowler to tackle something for you?

Send an email to consumer@knowler.co.za. Add the station name to the subject line with one or two descriptor words about your story.

