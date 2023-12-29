South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)





John Maytham speaks to cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe about the first Test match (at Centurion) of the series between South Africa and India.

On Thursday, on day three only, South Africa clinched the match, winning by an innings and 32 runs.

Listen to Manthorpe's take below.

Manthorpe attributes South Africa's easy win to the inexperience of many of India's players.

It was a skinny-looking team in terms of experience but the performance was fabulous and exciting. Neil Manthorpe, Cricket Writer and Commentator

The match was "entertaining" and "compelling", says Manthorpe.

It was entertaining which is exactly what Test Cricket needs. It was just compelling, wasn't it? There was something happening all the time. Neil Manthorpe, Cricket Writer and Commentator

Dean Elgar, at home, was Man of the Match in the first Test of the final series of his career, getting 185 runs (his second-best ever and his best against India).

One huge disappointment is Dean Elgar not getting a double ton which he deserved... before hanging up his wickets at 36 years old. If ever an innings deserved a double 100, it was this one. John Maytham - CapeTalk

Don't miss the second Test at Newlands Stadium on 3 January 2024 at 10.30 am.