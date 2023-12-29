Meet Dr Keaton Harris: a cum laude graduate (despite 16 med school rejections)





John Maytham speaks to newly capped doctor Keaton Harris.

Harris acquired 44 distinctions before qualifying as a medical doctor, his childhood dream.

When he was 11 years old, Harris was hospitalised after suffering an asthma attack. While on a nebuliser, he helped someone heaving heavily, by performing the recovery position. The doctor who eventually came to the patient's aid told Harris, "Please, do us all a favour and become a doctor" - which he did!

But Harris' road to becoming a doctor was a long one.

Harris first pursued a Bachelor of Pharmacy at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) after receiving 16 rejections from medical schools.

Every year while studying pharmacy, he applied to study medicine, until he was accepted at Stellenbosch University where he graduated with 44 distinctions, cum laude - the highest honour.

"I was always drawn to the medical field as a whole," says Harris, while crediting his academic achievements to his passion for the field, "natural talent" and a "knack for studying".

You can be as clever as the sun and shine over everything but if you don't put in the work, it's not going to bring fruition. Dr Keaton Harris

What's next for Doctor Harris?

He plans to specialise in orthopaedics or sports and exercise medicine. He has an autobiography in the works and posts about the life of a doctor on TikTok.

Congrats, Dr Harris!!!