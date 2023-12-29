Meet Dr Keaton Harris: a cum laude graduate (despite 16 med school rejections)
John Maytham speaks to newly capped doctor Keaton Harris.
Listen to his inspiring story below.
Harris acquired 44 distinctions before qualifying as a medical doctor, his childhood dream.
When he was 11 years old, Harris was hospitalised after suffering an asthma attack. While on a nebuliser, he helped someone heaving heavily, by performing the recovery position. The doctor who eventually came to the patient's aid told Harris, "Please, do us all a favour and become a doctor" - which he did!
But Harris' road to becoming a doctor was a long one.
Harris first pursued a Bachelor of Pharmacy at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) after receiving 16 rejections from medical schools.
Every year while studying pharmacy, he applied to study medicine, until he was accepted at Stellenbosch University where he graduated with 44 distinctions, cum laude - the highest honour.
"I was always drawn to the medical field as a whole," says Harris, while crediting his academic achievements to his passion for the field, "natural talent" and a "knack for studying".
You can be as clever as the sun and shine over everything but if you don't put in the work, it's not going to bring fruition.Dr Keaton Harris
What's next for Doctor Harris?
He plans to specialise in orthopaedics or sports and exercise medicine. He has an autobiography in the works and posts about the life of a doctor on TikTok.
Check it out below...
@aseriesofmedicalevents 19/09/2022: My Journey Part 1 - High School and BPharm Degree 🔥! God’s timing always ✝️! #Doctor #Story #NeverGiveUp #Pharmacy ♬ Unstoppable (I put my armor on, show you how strong I am) - Sia
@aseriesofmedicalevents 19/9/2023: 52 days and counting 🥹💪🏻! Pediatric Skills Day 🔥! #medschool #doctor #capcut #christian #SAMA28 ♬ original sound - sophia
@aseriesofmedicalevents The rest of Jan 2023 😂💀: Final Surgery Exams 🔥, Celebrations, Church! #capcut #surgery #medstudent #finalyear ♬ Rise (Glee Cast Version) - Glee Cast
Congrats, Dr Harris!!!
More from Lifestyle
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why...
Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling.Read More
Buying a car? Balloon payments make them 'affordable'. They can also destroy you
"If the only way you can afford car instalments is with a balloon payment, you can’t afford it," warns Wendy Knowler.Read More
How to calm your pets when New Year's Eve fireworks go off (by the NSPCA)
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shares top tips to keep pets calm during fireworks.Read More
Renting a car for the holidays? Car hire company's prechecks could cost you
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains why you should be extra careful of a car rental company's pre-checks.Read More
Mbongeni Ngema was on path to ‘clean his name’ before death: Sello Maake kaNcube
While Ngema, who died on Wednesday, has been remembered for creating 'Sarafina', a cloud of controversy also hung over his name after both his ex-wives accused him of abuse.Read More
Australian chef Bill Granger (the 'godfather of avocado toast') has died at 54
The self-taught cook from Melbourne was a celebrated global restaurateur and food writer.Read More
African history of dagga (cannabis) offers fascinating, heartbreaking insights
An expert explains the history behind cannabis in Africa.Read More
5 tips to stay safe in the ocean (even when caught in a rip current)
Craig Lambinon (NSRI Spokesperson) explains how you can keep yourself safe when enjoying the ocean waves.Read More
YES! You can improve your credit score in Janu-worry by avoiding 3 things
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how.Read More