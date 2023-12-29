Bogus doctor Matthew Lani claims Health Dept denying him access to ARV meds
JOHANNESBURG - Fake TikTok doctor Matthew Lani wrote to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after allegedly being denied access to antiretroviral (ARV) medication.
Lani, who is HIV positive, recently posted a video on social media that he was denied entry to a local clinic by security guards, where he was going to pick up his medication.
The commission is now investigating the matter.
READ MORE:
-
Matthew Lani released from custody as charges against him dropped
-
Content posted by Matthew Lani was 'for entertainment', says his lawyer
-
Social media law expert warns against misrepresenting qualifications online
In October, Lani was caught at the Helen Joseph Hospital wearing a stethoscope, allegedly to shoot content for his TikTok account, where he pretended to be a medical doctor.
Since then, Lani said there was a circular from the Department of Health for him to be prohibited from entering any of its facilities.
SAHRC Gauteng manager Zamantungwa Mbeki said they were investigating if Lani's rights to life and medical care were being violated.
"It doesn't matter who he is, or anybody is. Anybody deprived of medication that they're supposed to be having, they not supposed to be having these challenges in accessing their medicines, particularly for the reasons he has alleged were given to him."
Mbeki said they received correspondence from the Department of Health saying that it was investigating the matter.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bogus doctor Matthew Lani claims Health Dept denying him access to ARV meds
