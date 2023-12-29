Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Opinion
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why...

29 December 2023 2:32 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
family relationships

Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling.

Nokukhanya Mntambo speaks to Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, about regression and how this feeling might arise in adult kids around their parents... and what to do about it.

Listen below.

What is regression/regressing?

Kekae says "regression is a natural phenomenon in human behaviour, especially in parent-child relationships".

It's the way people behave when they get to familiar places. But it's temporary and not permanent. It happens in new environments like moving back to your parents' house or visiting them which might alter and influence your behaviour.

Andrew Kekae, Clinical Social Worker

When people regress, we should ask: what are you trying to avoid or cope with?

It's a coping mechanism which allows someone to return to the early stages of development in uncomfortable situations where they might feel overwhelmed emotionally and mentally. Regressing helps people cope with the situation instead of confronting the trauma or things triggering them which might be behind this behavioural reaction.

Andrew Kekae, Clinical Social Worker

Kids who are striving to become their grown-up selves, might compromise their self-development when parents make snide comments about their choices, give opinions they didn't ask for, criticize them, or avoid having difficult conversations about emotions, finances, mental health or boundaries - which can be triggering, adds Kekae.

So, how do you get over regression in triggering spaces with parents?

It helps when you have self-awareness. Start by identifying your triggers by reflecting on past experiences and understanding which situations need to be addressed. Then try and have an open conversation with your parents regarding boundaries around your personal space and adult independence when you're in their space.

Andrew Kekae, Clinical Social Worker

You may once have been a child in your parents' home, but you are an independent adult with your own needs, opinions and life and that routine is important to maintain in your adulthood which should be respected by your parents, says Kekae.

Parents can be harmful to your mental health when they refuse to grow with you, but they might not know they are causing harm.

Parents' rules must not harm your mental health. Their rules can be unnecessarily toxic and inherited, especially when they avoid evolving with their children's development.

Andrew Kekae, Clinical Social Worker

Children are your mirrors to your parenting which is why I encourage connection before correction, so kids should feel like they can talk to their parents about things that make them uncomfortable and parents should listen without being defensive or react negatively - that is toxic behaviour which parents can react with unknowingly.

Andrew Kekae, Clinical Social Worker

Better parent-child relationships start with open communication...

While children and parents should "always put their mental health first", to have better relationships with each other (that doesn't come at the expense of your mental health), try:

1) Exploring open communication with respect; examine behaviours you want to change and talk about them.

What situations or comments from your parents trigger you to react in ways you don’t like?

Consider how you have responded in the past (your habitual reactions) and how you would like to respond instead.

2) Considering the emotional limits your parents might have to meet your needs and be patient with them.

Your parents are likely to weigh in because they probably worry more about you than you do about them.

Can you devise a strategy to either allay their fears or simply clarify where you would welcome their perspective and where you will handle things on your own?

3) Always strive to manage conflict with your parents in a healthy way - avoid shouting and attacking each other, and remain calm while getting your points across.

Regressing might just be the first step toward a better relationship with your parents - your behaviour change in their presence might be a guiding light, revealing things you weren't aware of, says Kekae.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




