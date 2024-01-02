'Eskom needs to focus on stabilising energy availability'
JOHANNESBURG - Energy expert Chris Yelland believes that Eskom needs to be a focus on stabilising energy availability this year.
2024 is already not looking good on the electricity front. After a brief respite over the festive season, load shedding is back from Tuesday.
Stage two and three load shedding have been implemented. And this pattern is set to remain in place until further notice.
While speaking to 702’s Ray White about the year ahead, Yelland said energy availability factor is key.
"The unavailability has been getting worse every year. So if we can just stabilise it at the current very bad levels of last year, I think we will be doing well."
Yelland added that ultimately, the solution to load shedding is effective capacity.
"We have got to do maintenance but that is not the answer to our load shedding problems. The answer is new generation capacity."
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Eskom needs to focus on stabilising energy availability'
More from Local
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
The spaza sector in particular is said to be taking the lead.Read More
Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.Read More
Angry residents call for the re-opening of Langa Swimming Pool
The facility has been closed for two years due to maintenance issues.Read More
Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades
After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in pupils repeating grades.Read More
Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is calling for officials in the Department of Higher Education to be fired after leaked audios suggest deep corruption.Read More
Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs
The Commission is taking on expensive uniform prices as schools are set to reopen.Read More
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More
Beware! Criminals are STILL stealing VW headlights
This trend has remained steady in Johannesburg but seems to now be moving down to Cape Town.Read More