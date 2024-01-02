



JOHANNESBURG - Energy expert Chris Yelland believes that Eskom needs to be a focus on stabilising energy availability this year.

2024 is already not looking good on the electricity front. After a brief respite over the festive season, load shedding is back from Tuesday.

Stage two and three load shedding have been implemented. And this pattern is set to remain in place until further notice.

While speaking to 702’s Ray White about the year ahead, Yelland said energy availability factor is key.

"The unavailability has been getting worse every year. So if we can just stabilise it at the current very bad levels of last year, I think we will be doing well."

Yelland added that ultimately, the solution to load shedding is effective capacity.

"We have got to do maintenance but that is not the answer to our load shedding problems. The answer is new generation capacity."

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Eskom needs to focus on stabilising energy availability'