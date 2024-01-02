Loadshedding returns after festive season: ‘We’re back to the bad old times’





John Maytham speaks with Chris Yelland, Energy Expert.

(Listen to the interview below)

As we welcomed in the new year, Eskom announced that loadshedding would resume on 2 January 2024.

This comes after 18 days of suspended power cuts.

According to Eskom, an additional 800 megawatts have been added to the country’s power system as Kusile’s Unit 5 has been synchronised into the national grid.

Over the next year, this addition will start supplying commercial power.

However, Yelland says that Eskom is experiencing high levels of both planned and unplanned breakdowns.

It is back to the bad old times of last year. Chris Yelland, Energy Expert

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

He says these breakdowns have led to roughly 24 000 megawatts being unavailable, potentially a record high.

This means 2024 is highly unlikely to be the year we leave loadshedding behind.