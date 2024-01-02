Loadshedding returns after festive season: ‘We’re back to the bad old times’
John Maytham speaks with Chris Yelland, Energy Expert.
(Listen to the interview below)
As we welcomed in the new year, Eskom announced that loadshedding would resume on 2 January 2024.
This comes after 18 days of suspended power cuts.
According to Eskom, an additional 800 megawatts have been added to the country’s power system as Kusile’s Unit 5 has been synchronised into the national grid.
Over the next year, this addition will start supplying commercial power.
However, Yelland says that Eskom is experiencing high levels of both planned and unplanned breakdowns.
It is back to the bad old times of last year.Chris Yelland, Energy Expert
He says these breakdowns have led to roughly 24 000 megawatts being unavailable, potentially a record high.
This means 2024 is highly unlikely to be the year we leave loadshedding behind.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
The spaza sector in particular is said to be taking the lead.Read More
Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.Read More
Angry residents call for the re-opening of Langa Swimming Pool
The facility has been closed for two years due to maintenance issues.Read More
Pandemic led to a massive drop in pupils repeating grades
After the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant decline in pupils repeating grades.Read More
Guilt by way of omission says OUTA: Why Nzimande ought to be given the boot
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is calling for officials in the Department of Higher Education to be fired after leaked audios suggest deep corruption.Read More
Competition Commission to deal with excessive school uniform costs
The Commission is taking on expensive uniform prices as schools are set to reopen.Read More
SA to America: 'We cannot sit back while you enable a genocide' - Tony Karon
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings this week after South Africa accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.Read More