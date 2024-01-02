Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake

2 January 2024
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Japan earthquake
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

1 January 2024 brought a 7.5 magnitude earthquake to Western Japan, triggering a tsunami warning - the latter hasn't occurred yet.

John Maytham speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including including the damaging earthquake that hit Western Japan on 1 January 2024. Skip to 1.22 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 hit Western Japan in the Pacific Coast of Hokkaido and its surrounding areas on 1 January 2024.

The impending earthquake also triggered a tsunami warning which has been lifted as of 2 January 2024.

So far, the death toll is marked at about 30 people (and counting) with many other casualties trapped under rubble caused by the earthquake's damaging aftermath - the true scale of the earthquake damage is still to be recorded.

These videos have been posted on X, showing some of the extent of the earthquake's damage.

As of 2 January 2024, the earthquake's seismic intensity was put at five, according to Japan's Prime Minister's Office.

However, Gilchrist says the devastation isn't over yet as disaster relief teams are fighting harsh conditions to save as many as the can.

It's a race against time to save as many lives as possible. From afar we hope that the casualty list doesn't grow too big.

Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk



