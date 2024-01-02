Japan's rescue teams "race against time" to save lives after damaging earthquake
John Maytham speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including including the damaging earthquake that hit Western Japan on 1 January 2024. Skip to 1.22 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 hit Western Japan in the Pacific Coast of Hokkaido and its surrounding areas on 1 January 2024.
The impending earthquake also triggered a tsunami warning which has been lifted as of 2 January 2024.
So far, the death toll is marked at about 30 people (and counting) with many other casualties trapped under rubble caused by the earthquake's damaging aftermath - the true scale of the earthquake damage is still to be recorded.
These videos have been posted on X, showing some of the extent of the earthquake's damage.
If you stand with the people of Japan in this difficult time in which they are facing tsunami and earthquake; You won't be able to live without liking this tweet ❤' Shaikh Javed (@ShaikhSahab__) January 2, 2024
God protect the people of Japan from tsunami and earthquake#japan #tsunami
pic.twitter.com/zcbSsGxh91
MASSIVE DESTRUCTION IN JAPAN AFTER THE #EARTHQUAKE' WORLD AT WAR (@World_At_War_6) January 2, 2024
Tsunami warnings have now been downgraded to "advisories" as footage of damaged or destroyed communities begins to emerge from #Japan.pic.twitter.com/8tmNiHJv1L
As of 2 January 2024, the earthquake's seismic intensity was put at five, according to Japan's Prime Minister's Office.
[Earthquake Information] 10:17 JST on 02 Jan 2024, Seismic intensity 5- at Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture. Epicenter:Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, depth 10km, estimated magnitude 5.6. No tsunami warning has been issued.' 内閣府防災 (@CAO_BOUSAI) January 2, 2024
However, Gilchrist says the devastation isn't over yet as disaster relief teams are fighting harsh conditions to save as many as the can.
It's a race against time to save as many lives as possible. From afar we hope that the casualty list doesn't grow too big.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
#PMinAction: On January 2, PM Kishida held a meeting of the Emergency Headquarters for the Noto Peninsula Earthquake in 2024 at the Prime Minister’s Office.#DisasterResponsehttps://t.co/3jTVNwzRom' PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) January 2, 2024
