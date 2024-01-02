[WATCH] Shakira memorialised in hometown with iconic Hips Don't Lie statue





John Maytham speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news. Skip to 5.02 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that a few days ago, the city of Barranquilla, Colombia, honoured its hometown hero and multi-Grammy Award winner, Shakira with a six and a half meter bronze statue in the singer's iconic Hips Don't Lie pose.

Fans on social media love this so much that they can’t seem to stop comparing it to the Statue of Liberty while Shakira expressed her gr gratitude around this monumental moment on Instagram.

What a way to have ended 2023 for Shakira-Shakira!