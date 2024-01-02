‘We need to control access to alcohol to minimise road deaths’ - RTMC
Ray White speaks with Simon Zwane, Spokesperson at the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Every year over the festive period the country sees numerous tragic road accident deaths.
As people return home from various holiday locations in the next few days, the threat of these accidents is not over.
Zwane says that Gauteng has the highest number of licensed drivers which contribute to the high number of road deaths in the province.
He adds that high alcohol intake over the festive period is contributing to carnage on the roads.
This is not only intake from drivers, but also intoxicated pedestrians walking in unsafe areas like the freeway.
We need to control access to alcohol. Alcohol is too freely available.Simon Zwane, Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) Spokesperson
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘We need to control access to alcohol to minimise road deaths’ - RTMC
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dolgachov/dolgachov1309/dolgachov130900901/22185021-transportation-and-vehicle-concept-man-drinking-alcohol-while-driving-the-car.jpg
