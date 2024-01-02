



Aubrey Masango speaks with Ismael Mnisi, a Spokesperson of the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is set to pay thousands of outstanding disbursements by 15 January 2024.

This date is to ensure that the late payments do not affect students in their 2024 academic year.

Mnisi says NSFAS needs the university to submit data that matches the information from the institution before the payments can be made which led to payment delays.

If there is an error in this data, or if information has changed, the system will block them from making payments.

We had this with those 20 000. The system denied us making these payments as information had changed. Ismael Mnisi, Department of Higher Education and Training Spokesperson

Mnisi says that they will be implementing cut off dates to change any information to try and curb this in the future.

This article first appeared on 702 : NSFAS to pay 20 000 outstanding academic allowances by 15 Jan