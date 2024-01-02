'Improved diet' top New Year's resolution for 2024 among others...
Clarence Ford speaks to resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen about about fitness trends for 2024. Listen below.
New year, new fitness goals? If you're all about this one, there are some trends incoming for 2024.
Van der Westhuizen reports that the top New Year's resolution for 2024 "is improved diet," according to Forbes.
People are focusing on diet and I hate that word - it's more about an eating plan. It's about looking at a holistic way of eating and not cutting out meals. Fitness doesn't equal being healthy. It's about being holistic.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk
Other trends the fitness enthusiast anticipates for this year include:
1) Just five minutes of exercise is good enough. Fitness isn't all about just going to the gym, it's also about getting your body moving - even if it's just for five minutes.
2) Sustainable ways of keeping fit and looking after the environment at the same time continues to be top of mind.
3) Financial institutions will continue to seek ways to reward customers for fitness efforts via banking apps.
4) Hybrid exercise continues - this involves incorporating mind and body workouts - for example, combing yoga with a high-intensity workout and a mindful exercise - to promote a balanced and comprehensive fitness plan.
5) Self-education and awareness around fitness and wellness are set to increase.
6) Fitness moves away from being a generic practice as it becomes more bespoke around what you enjoy.
Overall, the fitness guru says "we're going to be 'unjudgerag' (meaning we won't be judging) with fitness in 2024."
You don't have to join a gym or train for seven hours a day, just go walk and celebrate it.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk
Van der Westhuizen also warns against doing fitness regimes in spaces where you feel intimidated, just because it's trending, or because your friends are doing them, as these aren't sustainable.
Instead, the fitness enthusiast recommends seeing a professional who can suggest the proper workout for your body type and needs while avoiding comparing your physical fitness levels to others.
Go see a medical assessment like a biokineticist who'll work out a program that's fit for your body type. Always make sure the person you're getting fitness or dietary advice from is a registered practitioner. Be happy with who you are. Don't compare yourself and find something that fits with you. What works for you won't necessarily work for someone else.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk
