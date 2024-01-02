



JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the successful completion of the full load rejection test performed on unit one at Koeberg power station in the Western Cape.

This is the final step performed to test the unit's ability to regain its strength after an unplanned disconnection from the national grid.

Koeberg unit one was returned to service in November following the installation of new steam generators after more than a year of being offline.

Eskom's Aubrey Sambo said the successful completion of the test served as encouragement as Eskom plans to undertake similar steam generator replacement activities on unit 2.

Successful full load rejection test on Koeberg Unit 1

This article first appeared on EWN : Successful full load rejection test performed on Koeberg's unit 1 - Eskom