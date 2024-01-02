6 tips for 'realistic' New Year's resolutions for your mental health





Clarence Ford speaks to Liezl Anthony, a Clinical Psychologist, about setting realistic mental health resolutions.

We've been hearing and seeing it everywhere - new year, new me.

Since this time of the year is often associated with change and self-improvement motivations and resolutions - Anothony says, mental health goals are also included on most people's New Year's resolutions list.

Forbes Health also released this list of 2024 resolutions ranking people's goals for the new year - mental health resolutions made the top three.

https://www.forbes.com/health/mind/new-year-resolutions-survey-2024/

However, mental health resolutions are often deprioritised throughout the year which is why it's important to set mental health goals that are "custom-tailored to you and your life" says Anthony.

She recommends setting realistic and achievable mental health with the following tips:

1) Know what's happening in your life by understanding your challenges and knowing what you need to solve them.

2) Do a mental health check-in with yourself, friends or/and a professional to see if you're dealing with things healthily. This can help optimise your emotional well-being and help you understand your emotional trajectory, what you need and what you might need to improve on to thrive throughout the year.

3) Don't feel pressured to make behavioural changes in January as New Year's resolutions are all the rage - your mental health resolutions can be set on your time.

4) Ensure that your mental health resolutions are realistic and aligned to your life - don't do what others are doing, it might not be attainable for you.

5) Understand the true intention behind your resolution/s. Resolutions should be rooted in your values and what you truly want for yourself.

6) Realise that there is "no quick fix." Mental health resolutions take time and nurturing to be achievable.

Anthony adds that there "is no one size fit all fix" for mental health resolutions so it's important to understand your needs.