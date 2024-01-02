6 tips for 'realistic' New Year's resolutions for your mental health
Clarence Ford speaks to Liezl Anthony, a Clinical Psychologist, about setting realistic mental health resolutions.
(Listen below)
We've been hearing and seeing it everywhere - new year, new me.
Since this time of the year is often associated with change and self-improvement motivations and resolutions - Anothony says, mental health goals are also included on most people's New Year's resolutions list.
Forbes Health also released this list of 2024 resolutions ranking people's goals for the new year - mental health resolutions made the top three.
However, mental health resolutions are often deprioritised throughout the year which is why it's important to set mental health goals that are "custom-tailored to you and your life" says Anthony.
She recommends setting realistic and achievable mental health with the following tips:
1) Know what's happening in your life by understanding your challenges and knowing what you need to solve them.
2) Do a mental health check-in with yourself, friends or/and a professional to see if you're dealing with things healthily. This can help optimise your emotional well-being and help you understand your emotional trajectory, what you need and what you might need to improve on to thrive throughout the year.
3) Don't feel pressured to make behavioural changes in January as New Year's resolutions are all the rage - your mental health resolutions can be set on your time.
4) Ensure that your mental health resolutions are realistic and aligned to your life - don't do what others are doing, it might not be attainable for you.
5) Understand the true intention behind your resolution/s. Resolutions should be rooted in your values and what you truly want for yourself.
6) Realise that there is "no quick fix." Mental health resolutions take time and nurturing to be achievable.
Anthony adds that there "is no one size fit all fix" for mental health resolutions so it's important to understand your needs.
You know yourself better than anyone else, so choose resolutions that are custom-tailored to you and your life. Avoiding basing your resolutions on what others tell you. It should be personal because it's a promise to yourself and what you want for your life.Liezl Anthony, Clinical Psychologist
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
More from Lifestyle
WhatsApp will soon add colour themes and music sharing
Users will be able to share music during ongoing video calls.Read More
From gardening to changing tyres... Cape Town school teaches REAL-WORLD skills
Pinelands North Primary School is teaching students useful life skills in preparation for the real world.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 9 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Pocket-perfect? How the PowerShot V10 can enhance your vlogging prowess
Stuff Studios' Toby Shapshak reviews the Canon camera specifically aimed at vloggers/influencers/content creators.Read More
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Smart Brevity: How to land your message using fewer words
Ian Mann reviews 'Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less', by the creators of media companies Axios and Politico.Read More
What matrics should consider when taking a gap year
After completing matric, many graduates will choose not to immediately pursue higher education.Read More
Artful Rhinos at V&A Waterfront offers custom tees and hoodies for a good cause
Get custom tees or hoodies printed with 1 of 16 local rhino designs, proceeds go to artists and saving the rhinos - until 28 Jan.Read More