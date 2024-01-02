How the ‘Veganuary’ challenge can help you go plant-based in the new year
Uveka Rangappa speaks with Sue Gajathar, The founder of the Vegan Chef.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
If you are wanting to move towards a plant-based diet, but aren’t sure how to get started, the Veganuary challenge could be perfect for you.
The Veganuary campaign encourages people to adopt a vegan lifestyle for one month, and learn about the ethical, environmental, and health benefits of a plant-based shift.
This challenge involves cutting out all meat and animal products including eggs, dairy, and honey.
It was first launched in 2014 and since then it has grown exponentially, with 700 000 people from 228 countries taking part in 2023.
If you sign up for the challenge, which is completely free, you will get a full meal plan and celebrity chef cookbook to help you make the change.
Every year I sign up for Veganuary because I love the recipes. I am learning every year.Sue Gajathar, The founder of the Vegan Chef
This article first appeared on 702 : How the ‘Veganuary’ challenge can help you go plant-based in the new year
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_52849018_healthy-food-background-studio-photography-of-different-fruits-and-vegetables-on-wooden-table.html
