Paula Abdul sues ex American Idol producer, Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault
According to court documents, American singer, dancer and American Idol star, Paula Abdul (61) filed a lawsuit accusing British television executive and American Idol producer at the time, Nigel Lythgoe (74) of sexually assaulting her in an elevator while they worked together on the early seasons of the hit reality show, American Idol.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 29 December 2023 under the California's Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act.
According to reports, this legislation allows individuals to bring certain sexual abuse lawsuits that would otherwise have fallen outside the statute of limitations.
The court documents detailed that Lythgoe allegedly groped Abdul's breasts and genitals, among other unwanted physical contact in a hotel elevator after a day of auditions for American Idol. Abdul tried to push him away and ran as soon as the elevator doors opened, court documents said.
It's stated that Abdul reported the assault to her representatives at the time but did not take action for fear of losing her job. The lawsuit also points out that Abdul's contracts prohibited her from speaking out.
However, this wasn't the only alleged offense.
The lawsuit alleges that Lythgoe assaulted Abdul a second time on a couch of his Los Angeles home after a work dinner while Abdul was a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance.'
According to TMZ, Lythgoe denied the "deeply offensive" allegations.
For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear - and entirely platonic - friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for.Nigel Lythgoe - Former American Idol Producer
This article first appeared on KFM : Paula Abdul sues ex American Idol producer, Nigel Lythgoe for sexual assault
