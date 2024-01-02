Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s most iconic and colourful festival, the minstrels street parade is underway.
Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.
The atmosphere is electrifying, with the first group, the Hanover Minstrels, already showcasing their dancing and musical skills.
[WATCH] Thousands of Minstrels participants from across the Western Cape getting ready to March through the city streets. The annual festive has become part of Cape Town’s iconic event that takes place at the beginning of each year. pic.twitter.com/fqDyRrSPoI' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2024
[Happening Now] The Cape Town’s most colourful event is now in full swing. The Hanover Park Minstrels are demonstrating their dancing and musical skills as they March through Darling street in the city centre. pic.twitter.com/hlXaYxjd4W' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2024
This is what some of the spectators had to say:
"They say seeing is believing & I’m here to see with my own eyes what's happening right here," one spectator said.
"It’s nice being on a day like this, it’s nice for the tourists. We always come each year, it’s a day to enjoy with family and friends," another reveler added.
"The setup is sorted and well organised," another spectator said.
There’s also a heavy presence of law enforcement officials to ensure that the carnival proceeds without any incidents.
This article first appeared on EWN : Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival
Source : Melikhaya Zagagana/Eyewitness News
More from Local
City's removal of Palestinian flag mural sparks ire of Lavender Hill residents
Unrest has hit Lavender Hill after the City of Cape Town's law enforcement painted over a Palestinian flag mural on one of its council-owned buildings.Read More
Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.Read More
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist
Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.Read More
Gold One mine: About 150 more jobs still on the line after 400 dismissals
Four hundred workers at the troubled mine have already been fired for their involvement in two hostage situations in 2023 related to a court interdicted labour dispute preventing any illegal strikes.Read More
Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth
A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.Read More
Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'
The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.Read More
Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash
The spaza sector in particular is said to be taking the lead.Read More
Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board
The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.Read More