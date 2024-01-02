Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival

2 January 2024 4:28 PM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar
Cape Minstrels
Tweede Nuwe Jaar

Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s most iconic and colourful festival, the minstrels street parade is underway.

Over 80,000 spectators have come to witness the event, where colourful attire, music and performances are the order of the day.

The atmosphere is electrifying, with the first group, the Hanover Minstrels, already showcasing their dancing and musical skills.

This is what some of the spectators had to say:

"They say seeing is believing & I’m here to see with my own eyes what's happening right here," one spectator said.

"It’s nice being on a day like this, it’s nice for the tourists. We always come each year, it’s a day to enjoy with family and friends," another reveler added.

"The setup is sorted and well organised," another spectator said.

There’s also a heavy presence of law enforcement officials to ensure that the carnival proceeds without any incidents.


This article first appeared on EWN : Thousands of spectators flock to Cape Town's CBD for minstrel carnival




City's removal of Palestinian flag mural sparks ire of Lavender Hill residents

10 January 2024 11:22 AM

Unrest has hit Lavender Hill after the City of Cape Town's law enforcement painted over a Palestinian flag mural on one of its council-owned buildings.

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023 to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana

Expert sets out what to expect from South Africa's genocide case against Israel

10 January 2024 10:54 AM

South Africa has accused Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in its military bombardment and siege of Gaza, which started after the deadly 7 October Hamas attack on Israel.

© stuartburf/123rf.com

ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY

10 January 2024 9:49 AM

The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

IDF offensive doesn't fall within 'genocide' definition - Israeli journalist

10 January 2024 9:15 AM

Israel has embarked on a sustained campaign of retaliation since the 7 October attacks by Hamas.

The Gold One Modderfontein mine in Springs. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Gold One mine: About 150 more jobs still on the line after 400 dismissals

10 January 2024 6:49 AM

Four hundred workers at the troubled mine have already been fired for their involvement in two hostage situations in 2023 related to a court interdicted labour dispute preventing any illegal strikes.

@ lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Woolies clarifies only its cafés going cashless after customers get into a froth

9 January 2024 8:38 PM

A storm in a coffee cup? Business Maverick's Georgina Crouth on the trend moving the world AND South Africa towards a cashless society.

Picture: 123rf

Rand-rigging charges: 'Another case of SA shooting itself in the foot'

9 January 2024 7:21 PM

The competition watchdog's charges against 28 banks have largely collapsed in court - Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman says this is a case that could never have been won.

A Customer Paying Using a Credit Card / Pexels: Kampus Production

Informal economy rapidly moving away from cash

9 January 2024 5:35 PM

The spaza sector in particular is said to be taking the lead.

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

Eskom takes first step to unbundling with announcement of NTCSA board

9 January 2024 5:01 PM

The National Transmission Company of South Africa board will be chaired by Priscilla Mabelane, the current executive vice president for energy business at SASOL.

Picture: City of Cape Town website

Angry residents call for the re-opening of Langa Swimming Pool

9 January 2024 4:51 PM

The facility has been closed for two years due to maintenance issues.

