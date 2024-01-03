



JOHANNESBURG - Action SA has expressed its disappointment at Eskom’s decision to appeal a High Court judgement exempting schools, hospitals, and police stations from load shedding.

Last month, the high court in Pretoria declared the rolling power cuts unconstitutional following a lengthy legal tussle launched by several political parties and civil organisations.

The power utility argued the judgement was too vague, and its orders were 'either unlawful, dangerous or impossible to implement.'

The court's landmark ruling that ordered Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa ensure essential public facilities weren't subjected to crippling power cuts.

While this judgement was criticised by some energy experts, Eskom said the court's interference with duties of organs of state interfered with the separation of powers.

But ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said Eskom's decision to appeal the declaration of load shedding as unconstitutional was a sheer waste of the taxpayer's money.

"It is well documented how communities across South Africa have been adversely affected by load shedding - when police stations' telephone lines don't work, hospitals fail to take care of sick patients when the lights go off, or studies are interrupted at schools when the fail to have access to power," said Mashaba.

Mashaba added that the country enjoying the festive season without load shedding was proof that political will can bring an end to darkness.

This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom wasting taxpayer cash by appealing load shedding exemption ruling: Mashaba