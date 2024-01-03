More than 200 people arrested in Cape Town over the festive season





CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's law enforcement agencies have made 242 arrests in the past week, 60 of which have been for drunk driving.

Law enforcement advancement plan officers, known as LEAP officers, also recovered four firearms in one day, and metro police officers issued close to 3,000 fines for traffic and by-law transgressions.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said there had been a marked increase in noise complaints, likely from New Year’s-related celebrations.

"We also had over 100 calls about the discharge of fireworks in residential areas, and drunk driving accounted for a quarter of all arrests for the week, with numerous drivers swerving their way into 2024. Then we had LEAP confiscating four firearms in less than 20 hours on the first day of the new year. It’s a sobering reminder of the extent of firearm-related crime that we continue to grapple with," said Smith

