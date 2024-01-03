Heavy traffic expected on WC roads as people return from festive holidays
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Mobility Department says traffic volumes are expected to increase on the province's roads from Wednesday as many people will be coming back from their festive season holidays.
According to the department, pedestrians have had the highest number of fatalities with many tried to cross busy roads under the influence of alcohol.
Authorities are appealing to the motorists to be patient and exercise extra caution, as some of its provincial roads are still under maintenance.
The department's head of communication, Muneera Allie: "Drivers become impatient because they can't overtake. That's when bad overtaking normally happens. A number of indications show that a number of crashes happened because of that."
This article first appeared on EWN : Heavy traffic expected on WC roads as people return from festive holidays
