[WATCH] 'A plane on its way to hell.' Japan Airlines jet catches flames

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.6 hit Western Japan in the Pacific Coast of Hokkaido and its surrounding areas on 1 January 2024.

Disaster relief teams were sent to help... but an unfortunate tragedy came as a result.

A disaster relief team travelling in a Japan Coast Guard aircraft plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport collided with a Japan Airlines Airbus A350, setting the latter on fire on Tuesday, 2 January.

Videos from international news sites have gone viral as it showed a huge fireball erupt as the plane ignited, leaving a fiery trail down the runway.

All 379 people on Japan Airlines, including eight children under the age of two, were safely evacuated from the passenger plane, according to the airline.

However, there were five fatalities on the second aircraft, operated by the Japan Coast Guard.

Gilchrist says, it must've been terrifying for those affected by this event knowing that they were "on a plane on its way to hell."

