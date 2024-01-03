Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’





Ray White speaks with Yusuf Abramjee, Founder of Tax Justice SA.

The illicit tobacco trade costs South Africa rough R27 billion every year as the market is flooded with illicit cigarettes.

Abramjee says that a pack of 20 cigarettes has a minimum collectable tax of R23, so when you are buying a pack for significantly less than that, you know it is an illicit pack.

He adds that it is incredibly easy to find cigarettes for around R25 and less, and the tax that should be collected on this is being lost to the fiscus as a result of the illicit trade.

It is getting worse by the day and these criminal kingpins are getting richer by the minute. Yusuf Abramjee, Founder of Tax Justice SA

There are also questions around the quality of these cigarettes and whether they have greater health risks as they are produced so cheaply.

SARS has issued a directive to say all factories must have CCTV cameras to try and clamp down on this illicit market.

A number of brands tried to interdict this order, but the court rejected the application saying that SARS was well within their rights to implement this.

