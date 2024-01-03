Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days
John Maytham speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including Wayne Rooney getting the boot from Birmingham City as manager. Skip to 5.01 for this one.
Gilchrist says "it's always sack the manager season" which is true for Wayne Rooney after Birmingham City Football Club higher-ups became disenchanted with his performance and fired him as the team's manager.
The team's first coach Carl Robinson was also given the boot.
Birmingham lost at Leeds 3-0 on Monday, and supporters called for the removal of Rooney, the former Manchester United and England striker.
The second-tier soccer club released a statement on Tuesday, 2 January expressing the news.
Rooney joined Birmingham City just 82 days ago, managing the team through 15 matches where they won two.
Club statement: Wayne Rooney' Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 2, 2024
The statement explains that Rooney was let go as he did not meet the club's expectations as manager.
Birmingham City has today parted company with manager Wayne Rooney and first-team coach Carl Robinson. Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.Birmingham City Soccer Club, Press Release
Rooney responded thanking the club for giving him the opportunity but mentions that he did not have enough time to garner results.
The former soccer star's statement also confirmed that he'll continue to pursue a career in football management.
Football is a results business — and I recognize they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed. It will take me some time to get over this setback. I will prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.Wayne Rooney. Ex Birmingham City Manager
Gilchrist notes that being a soccer star and a manager might be two different skill sets which soccer club owners might not understand.
He might be a global star in world soccer and that's what Birmingham City owners were buying into - but have they given them long enough? That's the point. With 83 days in charge, 15 matches with the team winning just two, it's not a great record but the most successful ever managers tend to have time just to develop and buy some players.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who can't hack it when they're in charge. Some are better as the star - maybe that's true for Wayne Rooney.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Sport
ICC rates Newlands pitch 'unsatisfactory' after SHORTEST TEST IN HISTORY
The Newlands Cricket pitch is in desperate need of attention after the disastrous New Year's Test.Read More
Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure
There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.Read More
Nike pays tribute to Tiger Woods as decades-long partnership ends
Nike originally signed Tiger Woods in 1996 when he was just 20 years old.Read More
SABC to the rescue! State broadcaster secures AFCON rights
Africa’s biggest football tournament is set to take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February.Read More
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands.Read More
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe)
Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India.Read More
[URC] Stormers vs Bulls: "It's tough competition." Stormers Coach, John Dobson
Stormers and Bulls continue their rivalry tomorrow at the eighth round of the URC championship. Coach Dobson shares some thoughts.Read More
Banyana star player Thembi Kgatlana signs record deal with Mexican club
Thembi Kgatlana’s move to Tigres marks the second-highest transfer fee in National Women’s Soccer League’s history.Read More
South Africa takes on India in ODI-series decider in Paarl (starts at 1 pm)
Can South Africa beat the mighty India in Paarl today?Read More