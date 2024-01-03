Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days

3 January 2024 11:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Wayne Rooney
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

"He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist

John Maytham speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending online news including Wayne Rooney getting the boot from Birmingham City as manager. Skip to 5.01 for this one.

Gilchrist says "it's always sack the manager season" which is true for Wayne Rooney after Birmingham City Football Club higher-ups became disenchanted with his performance and fired him as the team's manager.

The team's first coach Carl Robinson was also given the boot.

Birmingham lost at Leeds 3-0 on Monday, and supporters called for the removal of Rooney, the former Manchester United and England striker.

The second-tier soccer club released a statement on Tuesday, 2 January expressing the news.

Rooney joined Birmingham City just 82 days ago, managing the team through 15 matches where they won two.

The statement explains that Rooney was let go as he did not meet the club's expectations as manager.

Birmingham City has today parted company with manager Wayne Rooney and first-team coach Carl Robinson. Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.

Birmingham City Soccer Club, Press Release

Rooney responded thanking the club for giving him the opportunity but mentions that he did not have enough time to garner results.

The former soccer star's statement also confirmed that he'll continue to pursue a career in football management.

Football is a results business — and I recognize they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed. It will take me some time to get over this setback. I will prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

Wayne Rooney. Ex Birmingham City Manager

Gilchrist notes that being a soccer star and a manager might be two different skill sets which soccer club owners might not understand.

He might be a global star in world soccer and that's what Birmingham City owners were buying into - but have they given them long enough? That's the point. With 83 days in charge, 15 matches with the team winning just two, it's not a great record but the most successful ever managers tend to have time just to develop and buy some players.

Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who can't hack it when they're in charge. Some are better as the star - maybe that's true for Wayne Rooney.

Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




Tags:
Wayne Rooney
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

