Princess Diana's 1985 evening dress auctioned for over R21 million





Fashionistas and royalists - how much money would you pay for a dress that Princess Diana wore?

Someone was willing to pay over R21 million for Princess Diana's black and blue ballerina-length evening dress, designed by Jacques Azagury in 1985.

The 'People's Princess' wore the dress to a dinner party hosted by the mayor of Florence, Italy, and again to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra the following year.

The evening dress was sold a few days ago at an auction hosted by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles for just over R21 million – eleven times the estimated price.

And here it is...

Princess Diana's Dress Breaks Record at Auction, Selling for 11 Times Its Estimated Price: https://t.co/hrQZ1DTHCs pic.twitter.com/CcVOqtUv1G ' Marie Claire (@marieclaire) December 25, 2023

Julien’s Auctions says the dress was sold along with a matching illustration that detailed its black velvet bodice embroidered with metallic stars, a two-tier royal blue organza skirt with a sash and bow (a nod to Diana’s love of dance) and one of her signature looks: shoulder pads.

The previous auction record for a piece of clothing owned by the late princess was her iconic wool sheep print jumper which sold for around R11 million earlier this year.

Reports speculate that the sale of the dress decades after the Princess's death came as “The Crown” — the opulent Netflix series about the British royal family renewed interest in the life of Princess Diana and her children — airs its final season.

While Elizabeth Holmes, a fashion critic said to the New York Time that the dress is timeless and reflects Diana's iconic status and "personal style."

She knew the power of a picture. Diana used fashion to communicate with onlookers and draw attention to the charities she supported — even as her public speech was limited. When Diana wore the ballerina dress in the 1980s, the princess had truly begun to lean into her personal style, taking risks with shorter hemlines, lower necklines and bold silhouettes. You can see that in this dress. You can place it in time. Elizabeth Holmes, Fashion Critic

This article first appeared on KFM : Princess Diana's 1985 evening dress auctioned for over R21 million