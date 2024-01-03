Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[LISTEN] Why South Africa NEEDS to reinvigorate its savings culture

3 January 2024
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
retirement savings

In our current economic climate, South Africans are struggling to save which could have long lasting consequences.

John Maytham speaks with Khaya Sithole, Chartered Accountant and Independent Analyst.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

When financial times are tough, savings are usually a persons first line of defence to avoid falling into debt or poverty.

However, South Africa’s saving culture has taken a hit, which could have a long-term impact on social security.

Sithole believes that we need to urgently reinvigorate savings culture in South Africa, particularly with regards to retirement savings.

One of the benefits of long term savings is the benefit of compound interest.

Khaya Sithole, Chartered Accountant and Independent Analyst
peopleimages12/123rf
peopleimages12/123rf

However, Sithole notes that many people don't earn enough income to save at the end of the month.

Sithole adds that if people are able to save during their life, it will reduce the burden on the state to provide pensions.




