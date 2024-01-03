Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas produced a pitiful batting performance on the first morning of their second Test with India at Newlands.
The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test.
Indian seam bowler Mohammed Siraj did the damage upfront as he ripped through the South African top order. He took 6/15, while Mukesh Kumar with 2/0 and Jasprit Bumrah’s 2/25 wrapped up the innings before lunch.
The Proteas made three changes from their team that won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion last week. Captain Temba Bavuma’s hamstring injury ruled him out while Gerald Coetzee suffered a pelvic injury and Keegan Petersen lost his place in the team owing to a lean run of form. The trio was replaced by Keshav Maharaj, who’s playing his 50th Test, Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs on debut.
Opener Aiden Markram and stand-in skipper Dean Elgar lost their wickets to Siraj and were soon joined back in the pavilion by Stubbs with 11 runs on the board. The morning didn’t get better as Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham and Marco Jansen all departed in quick succession.
Much was expected of the Proteas' batting after their sterling showing in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion but Wednesday’s dismal display has already swayed the game in India’s favour and it will be up to the bowlers to help salvage any kind of pride or a result.
This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India
Source : AFP
