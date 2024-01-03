[PICS] “No pants this year.” Kanye West posts 2024 fashion predictions

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Illicit cigarettes: ‘Its getting worse and kingpins get richer by the minute’ A recent court ruling on CCTV cameras may help ‘smoke out’ illicit cigarette kingpins. 3 January 2024 10:38 AM
More than 200 people arrested in Cape Town over the festive season In addition to drunk driving offences, police also recovered firearms, and issued thousands of fines for traffic and by-law transg... 3 January 2024 8:17 AM
Heavy traffic expected on WC roads as people return from festive holidays Authorities are appealing to the motorists to be patient and exercise extra caution, as some of its provincial roads are still und... 3 January 2024 7:57 AM
View all Local
ANC MP Alice Mthembu dies in KZN car crash Parliament's presiding officers have described her as a dedicated advocate for gender equality, devoted to the advancement of wome... 27 December 2023 1:24 PM
Ramaphosa cleared over Phala Phala but opposition parties left unsatisfied This year, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been cleared by two state institutions for why that money was there in the first place an... 27 December 2023 10:04 AM
ANC reaches out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments over debt dispute In a statement released by the governing party on Friday, the ANC said the matter had been resolved in the best interest of both p... 22 December 2023 1:24 PM
View all Politics
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
5 tips (from a doctor) to actually achieve those 2024 New Year's Resolutions Dr Angelique Coetzee (medical doctor) explains how keeping it simple can be the most effective way to achieve 2024 health goals. 29 December 2023 3:08 PM
What's 'regression'? You feel it around your parents as an adult. Here's why... Andrew Kekae, a clinical social worker, explains why adults sometimes regress around their parents and how to combat this feeling. 29 December 2023 2:32 PM
View all Business
Top 10 travel destinations for 2024 - experts say these spots will trend Did your dream spot make the list? 3 January 2024 4:47 PM
Why you should pick up a new hobby in 2024 (or make time for an old one) As we kick off a new year, it is the perfect time to pick up a new hobby or project. 3 January 2024 3:44 PM
How YOU can make your first million, regardless of your job R1 million is a lifechanging amount of money, and it could be within reach. 3 January 2024 2:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas all out before lunch on first day of second Test against India The home side was dismissed for a paltry 55 after choosing to bat in the New Year’s Test at Newlands. 3 January 2024 12:47 PM
Football legend, Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager after 83 days "He joins a long list of ex-England football stars who just can't hack it when they're in charge." - Adam Gilchrist 3 January 2024 11:43 AM
South Africa smashes India by an innings and 32 runs (by Neil Manthorpe) Famed cricket commentator Neil Manthorpe discusses the many highs and few lows of Day 3 of the first Test between SA and India. 29 December 2023 10:20 AM
View all Sport
David Beckham still teasing wife Posh Spice over 'working class' comment But they are SO cute. 3 January 2024 3:53 PM
[PICS] “No pants this year.” Kanye West posts 2024 fashion predictions Are these Ye's fashion inspirations for 2024? 3 January 2024 2:52 PM
Princess Diana's 1985 evening dress auctioned for over R21 million A dress first worn by Princess Diana in 1985 has sold for a record amount of money - here's the dress! 3 January 2024 12:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine to legalise medical cannabis to treat wartime PTSD Ukraine has voted to legalise the use of cannabis for medical purposes including the treatment of PTSD. 22 December 2023 3:51 PM
Religious leaders marching to Bethlehem to call for peace in Palestine Life in Palestine is devastating right now, and religious leaders around the world are marching to Bethlehem to demand change. 22 December 2023 1:11 PM
Houthi rebel attacks in Red Sea force international shipping around Cape Town Houthi armed attacks are disrupting international shipping. 21 December 2023 7:58 AM
View all World
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
Plan for rail line through Botswana gathering momentum due to Transnet failures Botswana and Namibia signed an agreement on the Trans-Kalahari Railway years ago, but South Africa's logistics crisis is fueling d... 19 December 2023 9:36 PM
Musk's Starlink continues Africa march with eSwatini launch, will SA catch up? Icasa warned just weeks ago that Starlink - part of Elon Musk's Spacex - doesn't have a license to provide satellite internet serv... 19 December 2023 7:42 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Top Christmas ads to enjoy - the SA one has a unique twist! The festive season ad for a solar company has a local touch which ALL South Africans will appreciate. 21 December 2023 9:32 PM
'ANC always comes out on top and it will come out on top again' Some political analysts predict the ANC's downfall at the elections next year, but not everyone agrees. 21 December 2023 7:31 AM
Should wasting food be illegal? (SA's annual waste can feed ALL hungry people) The government is looking into ways to reduce South Africa’s annual food waste. 20 December 2023 7:55 AM
View all Opinion
[PICS] “No pants this year.” Kanye West posts 2024 fashion predictions

3 January 2024 2:52 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kanye West
Bianca Censori

Are these Ye's fashion inspirations for 2024?

Disclaimer: some images in this article might be offensive for some.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori have posted some pictures on social media to kick start 2024.

West and Censori are known for their unique and extraordinary sense of style - remember this?

@dailymail Kanye West outfits are always 🔥? #fyp #kanyewest #biancacensori #wife #outfits #celebrity #showbiz ♬ original sound - Daily Mail

But West's latest individual and couples outfit posts have the social media streets talking.

Reports around West's latest Instagram posts seem to speculate that the pictures are indicative of where West thinks fashion is heading in 2024.

The images posted seemed to get Instagram users talking as people rushed to the comments section to point out that the pictures are "risqué" and "too sexy," while others wondered why West's content wasn't flagged or censored for being inappropriate.

Some 'trending' themes include:

1) "No pants this year."

2) Yeezy pods (it's giving... socks with soles)

3) Barely there leather...

One thing about West and Censori, they'll test fashion limits - boundaries for who?


This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] "No pants this year." Kanye West posts 2024 fashion predictions




