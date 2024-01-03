Why you should pick up a new hobby in 2024 (or make time for an old one)
Uveka Rangappa speaks with Geniene Preston, a Creative Entrepreneur.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
For too many of us life revolves around a job, obligations and survival, and we do not make time for our passions.
Far too few adults have a hobby that they enjoy and commit their time to, but hobbies are actually an important part of becoming a well-rounded and fulfilled individual.
A hobby can be something you do to de-stress, keep in shape, be creative or change your life.
Your hobby can even become a small business and help you develop an additional stream of income.
I think everybody should turn their hobby into a money-making thing.Geniene Preston, Creative Entrepreneur
If you struggle to work on hobbies on your own, you could also join a club or take a class.
This could be something like a book club, a hiking group, or a dance class.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why you should pick up a new hobby in 2024 (or make time for an old one)
