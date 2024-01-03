David Beckham still teasing wife Posh Spice over 'working class' comment





Legendary footballer and stud, David Beckham released a Netflix documentary series titled 'Beckham' on 4 October 2023.

The doccie was an immediate hit as it reminded fans just how much they loved Beckham... and more importantly, how much they loved Beckham and Victoria together.

Particularly, in this moment...

Yes, we got to see a glimpse of Beckham reminding our favourite spice girl to keep it real when she said she grew up in a "working class" family.

Victoria quickly backtracked saying her dad picked her up from school in a Rolls-Royce - not so working class - Beckham lovingly and hilariously pointed out.

Since this viral moment, fans praised the couple for keeping it real.

While this happened in October 2023, the joke carries on into 2024 as Beckham posted a picture of his New Year's Eve lunch on Instagram with Victoria and her parents at a "very working class" spot, The Ritz - if you know, you know.

Of course, fans who picked up on the banter rushed to the comments section to share a laugh and point out that Victoria's handbag even had a seat of its own - working class or a bit posh (insert British accent here)?

Posh Spice fully embraced her husband's banter by rocking a t-shirt with the text: "My dad had a Rolls-Royce."

Victoria also lived up to her 90s girl group as she wished she was Jennifer Lopez while doing what some would call a very working class house chore - taking out the trash...

Got to love Posh and Becks for being able to tell each other what they really really really want and have fun with each other.

