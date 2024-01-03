



JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education is preparing to release the 2023 final matric exam results later in January.

The class of 2023 is anxiously counting down to the release of the national senior certificate results taken by a cohort of more than a million learners.

Public institutions administered more than 160 exam papers set by subject experts.

Department of Basic Education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said that as per tradition, the department will announce the exam outcomes a day before the provisional release.

"We are on schedule. The minister will announce the pass rate for the class of 2023 on 18 January."

While the department previously announced that the exam period went off with only a few glitches, 45 pupils were found with crib notes in Gauteng and an impostor was caught in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mhlanga said that the department was set to meet with quality assurance body Umalusi on Wednesday.

"We are now getting closer and closer to finalising the processes. We are in one meeting today until later in the evening. Tomorrow it continues, preparing for our important meeting with Umalusi on Friday, where we’ll then exchange information in terms of the work we have done and the work they do."

This article first appeared on EWN : Matric pass rate for 2023 to be announced on 18 January - DBE